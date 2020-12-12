UTC Women Beat Tenn Tech

U-t-c women's basketball team was looking for their first win of the year this afternoon as they entertained tennessee tech.

We've got a roundball in the roundhouse.

Imagine that.

Took awhile for chattanooga to round into form.

Mackenzie coleman helped the golden eagles built a 14-3 lead.

That'll get mocs coach katie burrows to yell a bit.

Coach will love this hustle.

Are--ronah ah-woo-c-ah-bah gets the loose ball.

She eventually gains control and says out of my way, i'm scoring in the paint.

Yes maam.

Then it's the outlet to eboni williams. a little tennessee waltz before putting the lay-in.

The mocs were on fire in the second quarter.

Bria dial dials long distance.

Mocs shot 82 percent in the second quarter.

Woof!

Woof!

They went up nine at the break, and they maintained their grip on the lead.

Brooke hampel with two of her 12 points.

Eboni williams had 14 as the mocs won 76-65.