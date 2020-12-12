Jewish temple alters Hannukah celebrations due to coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing the Jewish community on the Treasure Coast to change how it celebrates Hannukah in 2020.



Related videos from verified sources COVID Changing How Families Celebrate Hanukkah This Year



CBS4's Michael George shares some of the ways Jewish families are still celebrating Hanukkah amid the pandemic. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3oGFa8L Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:03 Published 2 days ago How COVID-19 Changed This Family's Hanukkah Plans



Thursday evening marks the beginning of Hannukah. But the pandemic is forcing many people to rethink their holiday plans. Michael George shows us how millions of Jewish families are finding ways to.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:41 Published 2 days ago Drive-Through Halloween Celebration Held In South Land Park



The coronavirus pandemic is not slowing down Halloween celebrations in the South Land Park area. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:32 Published on November 1, 2020