North Daviess ITP 12-11-20

1a, 10th ranked north daviess was at north central to take on the thunderbirds.

1st qtr, cougars ike wolford with the hesitation and drive into the lane with the floater to get north daviess on the board.

Later in the game, nice ball movement here from north central as deshwn clark drills the three pointer to extend his t-birds lead.

A few possessions later, north daviess with the strong offensive board and swing around to jaylen mullen for a three ball of his own, count it.

Cougars take the lead off that shot.

Rick, who can you never lose sight of off an inbounds play???

North central loses mullen off the inbounds pass and he comes free for another three pointer.

He finished with 23 points and seven boards.

As the cougars beat the thunderbirds by a final 60-43.