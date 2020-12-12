Washington ITP 12-11-20

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 3 minutes ago

Washington is one of our area teams that had a later start to the season due to covid-19.

Heck of a opener tonight for the hatchets as they hosted 2a, 5th ranked south spencer.

1st qtr, hatchets jordan horrall just inside the perimiter for the long two pointer, count it.

A few trips later hatchets in transition as brycen neidigh bangs in the first washington three of the ball game.

South spencer's lead cut to one.

Final two minutes of the qtr, nice high ball screen from washington to open up neidigh for another three pointer.

Hatchets trail by 6 after one qtr.

2nd qtr, logan riester drives baseline slams on the brakes to throw off both defenders and gets the lay in down low.

But south spencer isn't a team to be taken lightly in 2a as the rebels beat the hatchets 61-50.