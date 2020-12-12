North Knox ITP 12-11-20 Video Credit: WTHI - Published 4 minutes ago North Knox ITP 12-11-20 North Knox ITP 12-11-20 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Three and ohh.... shakamak visited north knox.... lakers have a very promising freshman in jt may.....he drives and scores two of his 11...i have a feeling we'll see a lot of this kid on in the paint in the years to come... speaking of seeing a lot of someone on sports 10's friday night shows....that's been the case for holtman doades for awhile....he gets the steal and hoop...he scored a career-high 25... love the hustle here by doades....shakamak steals it...doades hustling from behind knocks the ball loose to his teammates who get it back to him and he hits the pull up jumper.... behind doades big night, north knox wins 50-46 over shakamak....





