Vice President Mike Pence to visit Macon

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 1 day ago

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit Macon, ahead of the Senate runoff election next month.

Cases.

Baldwin county has two thousand 631 cases.

And laurens county has more than 23-hundred.

New tonight at 11: vice president mike pence will visit macon next week for a defend the majority rally.

This is coming off a trip to augusta, yesterday.

The vice president will visit thursday, to highlight the historic accomplishments of the trump administration with the help of senate republicans.

During president trump and vice president pence's administration , the georgia g-o-p says they have worked with senate republicans to enact pro-growth policies, that led to record