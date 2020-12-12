Video Credit: WMGT - Published 1 minute ago

3 b13 current timeline means some americans could get the vaccine as soon as monday or tuesday.

Alex azar / health and happening tomorrow... a new tour through downtown macon this weekend..

Will give people a chance to shop local ... and help support black-owned businesses.

41nbc's peyton lewis has more on how the tour could leave a lasting impact.

"we're just ordinary people that just made it work somehow with having faith, having patience and just moving forward with your plans.

If you say you want to do something then start making the steps to do it."

Newtown macon partnered with black-owned businesses in downtown to host a tour of business on saturday.

Emily hopkins, director of place at newtown macon, says black owned businesses are booming in macon.

"i think we've had about 6 or 7 black owned businesses open this year , many of them in the midst of a pandemic which is really amazing and incredible and exciting to see."

The kaviar beauty bar on cherry street, is one of the newest businesses to be featured on the tour.

The pandemic delayed the opening of their business several times.

But owners andria sands and leigha axom, say they pushed through.

"we just had faith and slowly but surely things came together c1 3 b13 because it was just meant to happen."

The business partners hope the tour of black businesses will the event kicks off saturday at 2:00 with a self-guided tour.