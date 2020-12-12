Black Panther 2: Disney Announces Chadwick Boseman Will Not Be Replaced as T’Challa
On Thursday, Marvel Studios said it will not recast the character played by the late Chadwick Boseman.
Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’ Character T'Challa Will Not Be RecastDisney announced Thursday that Chadwick Boseman’s iconic character T’Challa will not be recast in the “Black Panther” sequel. Katie Johnston reports.