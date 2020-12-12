Global  
 

Black Panther 2: Disney Announces Chadwick Boseman Will Not Be Replaced as T’Challa

Video Credit: Cerise Media English - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Marvel to honor Chadwick Boseman and not recast T'Challa in 'Black Panther 2,' due out July 2022

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed Chadwick Boseman will not be recast in "Black Panther...
Chadwick Boseman's 'Black Panther' character T'Challa 'will not' be recast, Marvel exec says

Chadwick Boseman's character from "Black Panther" and other Marvel movies "will not" be recast,...
Disney Unveils Upcoming Projects, Streaming Content

Disney Unveils Upcoming Projects, Streaming Content Watch Video"We have a vast and expansive timeline in the Star Wars mythology spanning over...
