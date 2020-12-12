Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Supreme Court rejects GOP lawsuit

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 01:08s - Published
US Supreme Court rejects GOP lawsuitChristian Romo releases a statement regarding the lawsuit filed by the GOP.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Supreme Court rejects GOP attack on Biden victory

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsNewsyHinduUpworthyDenver Post


Texas GOP Suggests ‘Law-Abiding States’ Form Their Own Union After Supreme Court Rejects Lawsuit To Overturn Election Results

The Texas GOP suggests ‘law-abiding states’ form their own union
Daily Caller - Published

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Texas election challenge; Wisconsin high court to hear Trump case

Trump had called the lawsuit filed by Texas against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

SCOTUS rejects Texas' bid to upend election results [Video]

SCOTUS rejects Texas' bid to upend election results

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a long-shot lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states, dealing him a crushing setback in..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published
Supreme Court Rejects Lawsuit Seeking To Overturn Election Results In Pennsylvania, 3 Other States [Video]

Supreme Court Rejects Lawsuit Seeking To Overturn Election Results In Pennsylvania, 3 Other States

The Electoral College meets Monday to formally elect Joe Biden as the next president.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:29Published
States slam 'bogus' Texas bid to overturn election [Video]

States slam 'bogus' Texas bid to overturn election

Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to overturn the results of the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:04Published