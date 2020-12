High school student speaks out about mental health crisis, political divisions surrounding COVID-19 Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:30s - Published 58 seconds ago High school student speaks out about mental health crisis, political divisions surrounding COVID-19 The open letter, posted to Facebook, was shared thousands of times. Cyle Goble says it caught on not just because of the focus on mental health, but also because of its focus on what he says is a 'one-size fits-all' approach to Colorado's COVID-19 regulations. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend