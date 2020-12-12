Generous Community Shows Up For Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive

This year has been tough for some, but it's not stopping people from donating toys for the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive.



Related videos from verified sources Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive Collection Day A Big Success



The Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive Collection Day has wrapped up but King Soopers locations are collecting toys until Christmas Eve. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:28 Published 4 hours ago Bakersfield Toy Run Drive Thru begins Friday



23ABC's Kristin Vartan takes us inside, or more accurately, outside, for the Bakersfield Toy Run Drive Thru. Proceeds go to Kern County kids in need through the Salvation Army in Kern County. The drive.. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 02:04 Published 8 hours ago Today Is CBS4 Collection Day For Our Annual Toy Drive Supporting The Boys & Girls Club



CBS4 will be at the King Soopers at 8055 Sheridan Blvd and 7984 W Alameda Ave collecting toys for our annual toy drive. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:06 Published 9 hours ago