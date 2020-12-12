Global  
 

ASU beats Arizona 70-7 to retain the Territorial Cup

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 02:22s - Published
ASU beats Arizona 70-7 to retain the Territorial CupASU scores one of its ten touchdowns at Arizona Stadium

ASU, Arizona football teams hoping to salvage seasons with Territorial Cup victory

ASU is 0-2 with the losses by a combined eight points while Arizona is 0-4 with an 11-game skid that...
WATCH: Arizona State begins 2020 Territorial Cup game vs. Arizona with electrifying 100-yard kickoff return

The battle for the Territorial Cup started perfectly for Arizona State on Friday night
