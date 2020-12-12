|
ASU beats Arizona 70-7 to retain the Territorial Cup
Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 02:22s - Published
ASU scores one of its ten touchdowns at Arizona Stadium
ASU is 0-2 with the losses by a combined eight points while Arizona is 0-4 with an 11-game skid that...
azcentral.com - Published
The battle for the Territorial Cup started perfectly for Arizona State on Friday night
CBS Sports - Published
