Rajinikanth's days as bus conductor | Happy birthday Thalaiva

Superstar Rajinikanth held many jobs before he could make it as an actor in the Tamil film industry.

Rajini worked briefly at Mysore Machinery in Bangalore before getting a job of loading sacks of rice into trucks at 10 paise per bag.

He then sat for an examination for a bus conductor's license.

There began his most memorable stint, besides his legendary acting career ofcourse.

