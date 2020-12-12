Blue Springs host Christmas safari

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 6 minutes ago

Things up this holiday season.

Wtva's taylor tucker joins us live with how the town of blue springs is holding a first of its kind event.

Blue springs safari allows people to come and see exotic animals!

But, during the holidays people can see alot more than that.

"it's a lot of lights to hang for sure."

Since december 3rd people have been able to come out to feed exotix animals, enjoy a safari ride, while also enjoying christmas lights.

This adds a twist to how the safari usually operates.

Sot "it's pretty much the same experience as during the day, but the only difference is we have the live activity going on plus the christmas lights.

John johnson - owner of blue springs safari the animal care is the biggest priority to make the safari possible sot: "it's a lot that goes into it.

The main thing is all the animal care, it takes the most time and putting up the lights took a good bit."

For one family, they appreciated coming out to the safari because it was one way to get out the house but also feel safe sot: "we normally go to the lights in cotton land, and this is closer to home for us and it's outside so it feels safer."

Blue springs will continue to host their christmas safari until december 20th.

In tupelo taylor tucker wtva 9 blue springs will continue to host their christmas safari until december 20th.

In tupelo taylor tucker wtva 9 news at , you're getting a live look outside our tupelo