FDA approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego
US: FDA approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The US FDA said it authorized the use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, with the first...
DNA - Published Also reported by •CBS News, Chicago S-T, FXstreet.com, Mediaite


Coronavirus live news: American FDA panel approves Pfizer vaccine as Biden advisor warns 'no Christmas parties'

Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine approved by US panel; Israel abandons Covid-19 curfew plan ahead of...
Upworthy - Published

Hawaii DOH places its first order for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

The prepositioning order won't come until after the FDA approves the vaccine.
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Chicago S-T



Bay Area Frontline Workers Set to Receive Pfizer COVID Vaccine Monday [Video]

Friday night, the FDA approved Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine and the first doses could be delivered to predesignated sites across the Bay Area as soon as overnight Sunday. Katie Nielsen reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX
Chicago Hospitals Prepare For Distribution After COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccine Approved For Emergency Use [Video]

The FDA Friday approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. Those who treat COVID-19 patients will be first in line for the vaccine.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago
FDA issues EUA 12.11.20 [Video]

The FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY