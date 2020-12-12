Global  
 

World's largest Catholic pilgrimage cancelled due to COVID-19

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:20s - Published
World's largest Catholic pilgrimage cancelled due to COVID-19

World's largest Catholic pilgrimage cancelled due to COVID-19

About 10 million people visit the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City every year, but this time, church and government officials have asked Catholics to worship at home.


