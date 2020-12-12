Global  
 

Brexit Countdown: 19 days until the end of the transition period

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Brexit Countdown: 19 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31.

Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.


Climate change: EU leaders commit to reducing emissions after night-long talks

 European Union leaders reached a hard-fought deal Friday (local time) to cut the bloc's net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 per cent by the end of the..
New Zealand Herald

Brexit: UK-EU trade talks to resume with one day to go

 Four Royal Navy boats have been placed on standby to patrol UK waters as negotiations enter their final hours.
BBC News
EU27 leaders agree to cut greenhouse gas emissions at least 55% by 2030 [Video]

EU27 leaders agree to cut greenhouse gas emissions at least 55% by 2030

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% of 1990 levels puts the EU "on a clear path towards climate neutrality in 2050".

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 05:25Published
Europe's week: Brexit talks stuck as EU budget finally moves forward [Video]

Europe's week: Brexit talks stuck as EU budget finally moves forward

It wasn't all doom and gloom this week for EU negotiations.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 06:59Published

What does a no-deal Brexit mean for food prices, travel, study and the economy? [Video]

What does a no-deal Brexit mean for food prices, travel, study and the economy?

Ministers have admitted that the prospects for a trade deal with the EuropeanUnion look gloomy, as both sides prepare for a possible no-deal outcome to thetalks,

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 03:36Published
Gaps in Brexit talks "very very big", Sunday deadline might slip [Video]

Gaps in Brexit talks "very very big", Sunday deadline might slip

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:21Published
Brexit hopes dim as Johnson says failure 'very likely' [Video]

Brexit hopes dim as Johnson says failure 'very likely'

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:15Published

The new rules in place as Brexit transition period ends

The Brexit transition period comes to an end on December 31, which means a number of new rules will...
The Argus - Published

European Union: ESMA To Retain Derivative Trading Rules Post Brexit Transition - William Fry

On 25 November 2020, ESMA issued a public statement on the impact of the end of the Brexit transition...
Mondaq - Published

UK: How To Keep Control Of Your Intellectual Property After Brexit - Giambrone & Partners

As the final days of the Brexit transition period slip away, amongst the many things that business...
Mondaq - Published


Can I visit the EU when the transition period ends? [Video]

Can I visit the EU when the transition period ends?

UK travellers visiting the EU once the Brexit transition period ends will facea number of new hurdles. Here, the PA news agency looks at nine key questionson travel in 2021.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:35Published
Brexit deadline causing holiday headaches [Video]

Brexit deadline causing holiday headaches

As the end of the Brexit transition period looms, travellers are cautious about wanting to book holidays in 2021.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:27Published
Brexit Countdown: 20 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 20 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published