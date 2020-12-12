Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Yuvraj Singh distances self from father's words on farmers protest | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Yuvraj Singh distances self from father's words on farmers protest | Oneindia News

Yuvraj Singh distances self from father's words on farmers protest | Oneindia News

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh today distanced himself from his father's remarks on the farmers' agitation.

His father Yograj Singh had on Monday urged the Central Government to listen to the demands of the farmers, and backed sportspersons who were returning their awards to show support with the protesting farmers.

This is what Yuvraj Singh said.

#YuvrajSingh #YograjSingh #DelhiChalo


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Vijendra Singh lends support to farmer protests, says 'will return award'| Oneindia News [Video]

Vijendra Singh lends support to farmer protests, says 'will return award'| Oneindia News

In solidarity with the farmers protesting against the farm laws, Olympic winning boxer Vijender Singh has said he would return the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award - India's highest sporting honour - if..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:01Published
Union ministers meet PM Modi ahead of talks with farmers | Oneindia News [Video]

Union ministers meet PM Modi ahead of talks with farmers | Oneindia News

The protesting farm union leaders and government will meet for the fifth round of talks on Saturday to bring a solution to the deadlock over the new legislation. Union ministers Amit Shah, Narendra..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:26Published
Parkash Singh Badal returns his Padma Vibhushan award in support of farmer protest | Oneindia News [Video]

Parkash Singh Badal returns his Padma Vibhushan award in support of farmer protest | Oneindia News

As the raging farmer protest enters 8th day,Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal became the first to return his award in protest against the treatment of the protesting farmers by the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:13Published