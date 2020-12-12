Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:04s - Published 6 minutes ago

Yuvraj Singh distances self from father's words on farmers protest | Oneindia News

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh today distanced himself from his father's remarks on the farmers' agitation.

His father Yograj Singh had on Monday urged the Central Government to listen to the demands of the farmers, and backed sportspersons who were returning their awards to show support with the protesting farmers.

This is what Yuvraj Singh said.

