The US Food and Drug Administration authorised the emergency use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which will be the first coronavirus vaccine distributed in the country.

US gives green light for emergency use of Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine

The FDA authorization clears the way for Americans to begin receiving Pfizer's vaccine. First in line: Health care workers and nursing home residents.

Agency of the US Department of Health and Human Services

Food and Drug Administration Agency of the US Department of Health and Human Services

The US has given the final go-ahead to the nation's first Covid-19 vaccine, marking what could be the beginning of the end of an outbreak that has killed nearly..

Donald Trump announces coronavirus vaccine US rollout to begin US president Donald Trump announces a "medical miracle", saying the FDA hasauthorised the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for use in the country and therollout will begin within 24 hours.

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Google is launching new vaccine information panels in its search results to counter misinformation and educate..

Pfizer/BioNtech is latest vaccine hit by hackers U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said on Wednesday that documents related to development of their COVID-19 vaccine had been "unlawfully accessed" in a cyberattack on Europe's medicines regulator. Emer McCarthy reports.

The Food and Drug Administration said it is working "rapidly" to give emergency-use authorization to Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine. Hospitals and..

A nurse in Belfast prepares a dose of the vaccine. | Photo by Liam McBurney / PA Images via Getty Images The Food and Drug Administration has..

US President Donald Trump has expressed frustration at the time it's taking America's Food and Drug...

Health Canada has approved the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, the first to be given the...

U.S. coronavirus cases have surpassed 15 million as the country enters what many are calling a "dark"...