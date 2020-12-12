Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

S.Korea reports record 950 cases in 'emergency'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:08s - Published
S.Korea reports record 950 cases in 'emergency'

S.Korea reports record 950 cases in 'emergency'

South Korea reported a record 950 daily coronavirus cases on Saturday, exceeding the late February peak of 909, with the president calling the country's third wave of COVID-19 an "emergency".

Emer McCarthy reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

South Korea South Korea Country in East Asia

Pandemic: South Korea, Japan face changes to everyday life [Video]

Pandemic: South Korea, Japan face changes to everyday life

While some people and businesses have struggled to adapt, others have come up with novel ways to stay afloat.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:05Published

Where water turns to snow: South Korean ultra-cold warehouse prepares to store Pfizer's vaccine

 By Joyce Lee PYEONGTAEK, South Korea (Reuters) - Some of the rooms in Korea Superfreeze Inc's coldest warehouse are so frigid that a cup of warm water thrown..
WorldNews
A shipping container COVID hospital for S.Korea [Video]

A shipping container COVID hospital for S.Korea

South Korean authorities scrambled on Thursday to build hospital beds in shipping containers to ease strains on medical facilities stretched by the latest coronavirus wave. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:32Published

Need to address threats of bio-terrorism: Rajnath Singh at ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meet

 An ASEAN Platform, ADMM-Plus has eight Dialogue Partners Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States.
DNA

Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 infections in Germany surpass one million [Video]

COVID-19 infections in Germany surpass one million

The number of COVID-19 infections in Germany surpassed the one million mark and the daily death toll hit a record of 426, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Friday...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published
University of Michigan Students "Stay In Place" Amid COVID-19 Cases [Video]

University of Michigan Students "Stay In Place" Amid COVID-19 Cases

County health authorities issued an emergency stay-in-place order for University of Michigan. Undergrad students have been found to make up more than 60% of local COVID-19 cases. It’s meant to slow..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published