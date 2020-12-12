S.Korea reports record 950 cases in 'emergency'
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:08s - Published
1 minute ago
S.Korea reports record 950 cases in 'emergency'
South Korea reported a record 950 daily coronavirus cases on Saturday, exceeding the late February peak of 909, with the president calling the country's third wave of COVID-19 an "emergency".
Emer McCarthy reports.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
A shipping container COVID hospital for S.Korea South Korean authorities scrambled on Thursday to build hospital beds in shipping containers to ease strains on medical facilities stretched by the latest coronavirus wave. Olivia Chan reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:32 Published on January 1, 1970
Related videos from verified sources
COVID-19 infections in Germany surpass one million The number of COVID-19 infections in Germany surpassed the one million mark and the daily death toll hit a record of 426, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Friday... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:32 Published 2 weeks ago