BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

Duration: 01:08s
The chief executive of Germany's BioNTech SE, Ugur Sahin, said the biggest challenge facing it and partner Pfizer Inc now that their COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for use in the United States will be to scale up manufacturing to meet huge demand.


Speaking to Reuters TV, BioNTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin said on Wednesday if all goes well, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could grant emergency-use by Christmas.

Coronavirus updates: First COVID-19 vaccine gets FDA authorization; health care workers, nursing home residents first in line

 The Food and Drug Administration late Friday granted emergency authorization to Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine.
The US Food and Drug Administration authorised the emergency use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which will be the first coronavirus vaccine distributed in the country.

US president Donald Trump announces a "medical miracle", saying the FDA hasauthorised the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for use in the country and therollout will begin within 24 hours.

FDA authorizes first COVID-19 vaccine in US

 A nurse in Belfast prepares a dose of the vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration has..
Bavarian Minister-President Markus Soeder called for the country to be "shut down" for the next few weeks.

Covid: Record deaths in Germany and Russia

 Germany is facing calls for a second lockdown before Christmas.
Macron, Sisi and the human rights struggle in the Arab world

 When the leader of the coup government in Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, began his recent visit to France, a wave of human rights reports and appeals reached his
