BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:08s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:08s - Published BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production The chief executive of Germany's BioNTech SE, Ugur Sahin, said the biggest challenge facing it and partner Pfizer Inc now that their COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for use in the United States will be to scale up manufacturing to meet huge demand. 0

