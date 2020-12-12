Vatican City presents Nativity Scene, lights up Christmas tree

The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis will make the first ever papal visit to Iraq in March, as Iraq’s Christian population faces serious decline, especially since the war with the ISIL from 2014 to 2017.
Pope Francis on Saturday installed 13 new cardinals, including the first African-American to hold the high rank, further expanding the pontiff's impact on the group that will one day elect his successor. Fred Katayama reports.
Confusion has been cast over millions of people’s Christmas plans weeks afterthe whole of the UK was told coronavirus restrictions would be relaxed toallow limited mixing over the festive period. So, what is allowed this festiveseason?
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has accused the government of "mixed messaging" over Covid Christmas rules. Earlier Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people to "think hard" before meeting family and friends over the festive period but stopped short of changing the rules. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and England's chief medical officer Chris Whittyask people to “think hard” before meeting family and friends over the festiveperiod. Mr Johnson suggested people should reduce their contacts in the fivedays ahead of the festive period if they were going to mix with friends andrelatives.
