Vatican City presents Nativity Scene, lights up Christmas tree

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
A few hundred people gathered for the annual lighting of the traditional Nativity scene and the Christmas tree in St.

Peter's Square.


