Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FKA Twigs says she wants people in abusive relationships to feel less alone

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 02:17s - Published
FKA Twigs says she wants people in abusive relationships to feel less alone

FKA Twigs says she wants people in abusive relationships to feel less alone

FKA Twigs wants to help others feel less “alone” by sharing her abusive relationship allegations, after she filed a lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Singer FKA twigs sues Shia LaBeouf, alleging abusive relationship

Singer FKA twigs filed a lawsuit Friday alleging that Shia LaBeouf was physically and emotionally...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •UpworthyThe WrapE! Online



Related videos from verified sources

FKA Twigs Files Suit Against Shia LaBeouf, Alleging Abuse [Video]

FKA Twigs Files Suit Against Shia LaBeouf, Alleging Abuse

Actor Shia LaBeouf has been accused of abusing singer FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, in court filings revealed Friday.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:04Published
FKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf for Sexual Battery and Assault [Video]

FKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf for Sexual Battery and Assault

FKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf for Sexual Battery and Assault. FKA twigs has filed a lawsuit against her former boyfriend, Shia LaBeouf. . Twigs alleges that LaBeouf subjected her to sexual battery,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published
FKA Twigs has filed a lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf [Video]

FKA Twigs has filed a lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf

FKA Twigs has filed a lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf, whom she has accused of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress during the course of their brief relationship in 2019.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 03:12Published