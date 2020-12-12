|
FKA Twigs says she wants people in abusive relationships to feel less alone
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited
FKA Twigs says she wants people in abusive relationships to feel less alone
FKA Twigs wants to help others feel less “alone” by sharing her abusive relationship allegations, after she filed a lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf.
Singer FKA twigs filed a lawsuit Friday alleging that Shia LaBeouf was physically and emotionally...
CBC.ca - Published
Also reported by •Upworthy •The Wrap •E! Online
