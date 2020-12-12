Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Firefighters rescue dog stuck between water tank and a wall

Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 00:14s - Published
Firefighters rescue dog stuck between water tank and a wall

Firefighters rescue dog stuck between water tank and a wall

This is the moment a big, fluffy boy named Leo was rescued by firefighters in Morningside 🐶 Leo’s dog-dad called Triple Zero (000) on Monday night when Leo became stuck between a water tank and a wall.

Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) crews from Camp Hill, including technical rescue firefighters, worked together to free the pup and returned him to his relieved owner 👍 Video credit Queensland Fire and Emergency Services - QFES


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Check Out This Funny Video of a Dog Getting Its Head Stuck in Wall [Video]

Check Out This Funny Video of a Dog Getting Its Head Stuck in Wall

An adventurous dog had to be rescued by firefighters after getting her head stuck in a wall.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:33Published
Daring firefighter rescues stranded puppies in wake of Cyclone Nivar in India [Video]

Daring firefighter rescues stranded puppies in wake of Cyclone Nivar in India

This was the moment a daring firefighter rappelled himself off a bridge to rescue a trio of stranded puppies who got caught up in India's flash flood in Tamil Nadu's Vellore on November 28.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 04:57Published
Stray golden retriever dog rescued after falling into manhole in Thailand [Video]

Stray golden retriever dog rescued after falling into manhole in Thailand

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 06:22Published