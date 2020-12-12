Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 00:14s - Published 7 minutes ago

Firefighters rescue dog stuck between water tank and a wall

This is the moment a big, fluffy boy named Leo was rescued by firefighters in Morningside 🐶 Leo’s dog-dad called Triple Zero (000) on Monday night when Leo became stuck between a water tank and a wall.

Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) crews from Camp Hill, including technical rescue firefighters, worked together to free the pup and returned him to his relieved owner 👍 Video credit Queensland Fire and Emergency Services - QFES