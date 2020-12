Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 01:02s - Published 2 weeks ago

Polite Great Dane licks his lips looking at pot roast

Chef Mikey the Great Dane loves to be part of what is cooking for dinner.

Watch and laugh as Mikey appears mesmerized by the Chuck Roast that is going to become Instapost Pot Roast for dinner with carrots, potatoes, shallots and Mom's special Demiglace gravy.