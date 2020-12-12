Harvard's Vikram Patel on Covid impact on mental health #HTLS2020

Global  
 

The Covid-19 pandemic, and the consequent lockdown and economic distress may have caused another health crisis across the world.

Vikram Patel, Professor of Global Health at Harvard Medical School commented on mental health problems engendered by the ongoing pandemic, at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

He spoke on how governments can train healthcare staff to identify depression and take steps to deal with an outbreak of mental health issues.

Watch the full video for more.


