Overkill: Flamethrower drone incinerates wasp nests in China

A drone has been converted into a flying flamethrower in a fiery campaign toeradicate more than 100 wasp nests in a central China village.

Blue SkyRescue, a volunteer group that conducts search and rescue and other emergencywork, has teamed up with residents in Zhong county near the city of Chongqing.