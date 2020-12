‘Come home and be safe’ Wife shares the final conversation with fallen Missouri police sergeant



The Moline Acres police sergeant who was killed in the line of duty Saturday was more than a law enforcement officer. He was a “great man,” according to his wife. Credit: KTVI Duration: 02:25 Published 20 hours ago

Police: Man Shoots Officer Over Rental Furniture Dispute In Gary; Officer Fires Back



Police say a Lake County, Indiana sheriff's lieutenant was serving a warrant to a man over a matter of unreturned rental furniture in Gary, and the man shot him. The lieutenant returned fire and the.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:02 Published 1 day ago