Britain's navy to protect waters in case of no-deal

1 to help protect Britain's fishing waters in the event the Brexit transition period ends without a deal on future ties with the European Union , the Ministry of Defence said.

There are concerns about possible skirmishes between British and foreign fishing vessels if no trade deal is reached, as existing rules that give EU boats access to British waters is set to expire at the end of the year.

A spokesman said that the MOD ''has conducted extensive planning and preparation to ensure that Defence is ready for a range of scenarios at the end of the Transition Period.'' The navy vessels will have the power to stop, check and impound all EU fishing boats operating within Britain's exclusive economic zone-- which can extend 200 miles from shore.

The Guardian newspaper reported earlier that two vessels will be deployed at sea with two on standby in case EU fishing boats enter the zone.

A French minister said on Thursday that France would compensate its fishermen and take other measures to help them if talks on a trade deal collapse, in an effort to avoid clashes at sea.