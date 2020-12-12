Boris Johnson: Climate change mission not because we're 'mung bean munching eco-freaks'
Boris Johnson has hailed a new era of “scientific optimism”, as he used hissignature eccentric language at the start of the 2020 Climate Ambition Summit.The Prime Minister said: “We are doing this not because we are hair shirt-wearing, tree-hugging mung bean-munching eco freaks - although I’ve gotnothing against any of those categories and mung beans are probably delicious.“We are doing it because we know that scientific advances will allow us,collectively as humanity, to save our planet and create millions of high-skilled jobs as we recover from Covid.”
Chair of the Defence Select Committee Tobias Ellwood says that the content of the UK-EU trade deal which has so far been agreed is “better than the Canadian deal” and “certainly outmatches anything to do with Australia”. The former foreign office minister said it is "really sad to learn that we're preparing to square up to a NATO ally" as trade talks between the UK and EU reach their final stage. Boris Johnson has signalled he would be willing to send Royal Navy boats to patrol British fishing waters if no deal is reached. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson has said it is “very, very likely” the UK will fail to strike aBrexit trade deal with the European Union and will leave the bloc on WorldTrade Organisation terms. The Prime Minister told reporters on a visit toBlyth in Northumberland: “We are always hopeful, and as you know thenegotiations are continuing and we’ve got our teams still out there inBrussels."
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:33Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday (December 10) there was "a strong possibility" Britain and the EU would fail to safeguard free trade past the end of the year, a prospect that has weighed on the pound as markets see increasing risk of economic rupture.
The Covid-19 pandemic, and the consequent lockdown and economic distress may have caused another health crisis across the world. Vikram Patel, Professor of Global Health at Harvard Medical School commented on mental health problems engendered by the ongoing pandemic, at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He spoke on how governments can train healthcare staff to identify depression and take steps to deal with an outbreak of mental health issues. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 33:13Published