Boris Johnson: Climate change mission not because we're 'mung bean munching eco-freaks'

Ellwood: Current UK-EU deal better than Canada or Australia



Chair of the Defence Select Committee Tobias Ellwood says that the content of the UK-EU trade deal which has so far been agreed is "better than the Canadian deal" and "certainly outmatches anything to do with Australia". The former foreign office minister said it is "really sad to learn that we're preparing to square up to a NATO ally" as trade talks between the UK and EU reach their final stage. Boris Johnson has signalled he would be willing to send Royal Navy boats to patrol British fishing waters if no deal is reached.

