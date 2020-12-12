Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson: Climate change mission not because we're 'mung bean munching eco-freaks'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Boris Johnson: Climate change mission not because we're 'mung bean munching eco-freaks'

Boris Johnson: Climate change mission not because we're 'mung bean munching eco-freaks'

Boris Johnson has hailed a new era of “scientific optimism”, as he used hissignature eccentric language at the start of the 2020 Climate Ambition Summit.The Prime Minister said: “We are doing this not because we are hair shirt-wearing, tree-hugging mung bean-munching eco freaks - although I’ve gotnothing against any of those categories and mung beans are probably delicious.“We are doing it because we know that scientific advances will allow us,collectively as humanity, to save our planet and create millions of high-skilled jobs as we recover from Covid.”


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Ellwood: Current UK-EU deal better than Canada or Australia [Video]

Ellwood: Current UK-EU deal better than Canada or Australia

Chair of the Defence Select Committee Tobias Ellwood says that the content of the UK-EU trade deal which has so far been agreed is “better than the Canadian deal” and “certainly outmatches anything to do with Australia”. The former foreign office minister said it is "really sad to learn that we're preparing to square up to a NATO ally" as trade talks between the UK and EU reach their final stage. Boris Johnson has signalled he would be willing to send Royal Navy boats to patrol British fishing waters if no deal is reached. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:01Published
Boris Johnson: Very, very likely UK will fail to strike trade deal with EU [Video]

Boris Johnson: Very, very likely UK will fail to strike trade deal with EU

Boris Johnson has said it is “very, very likely” the UK will fail to strike aBrexit trade deal with the European Union and will leave the bloc on WorldTrade Organisation terms. The Prime Minister told reporters on a visit toBlyth in Northumberland: “We are always hopeful, and as you know thenegotiations are continuing and we’ve got our teams still out there inBrussels."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:33Published

Boris Johnson asks UK to prepare for no EU trade deal after Brexit

 Speaking a day after crisis talks with...
WorldNews
'Strong possibility' of no deal Brexit: Johnson [Video]

'Strong possibility' of no deal Brexit: Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday (December 10) there was "a strong possibility" Britain and the EU would fail to safeguard free trade past the end of the year, a prospect that has weighed on the pound as markets see increasing risk of economic rupture.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:41Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Watch Live: FDA holds press conference after approving COVID vaccine

 The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.
CBS News
Harvard's Vikram Patel on Covid impact on mental health #HTLS2020 [Video]

Harvard's Vikram Patel on Covid impact on mental health #HTLS2020

The Covid-19 pandemic, and the consequent lockdown and economic distress may have caused another health crisis across the world. Vikram Patel, Professor of Global Health at Harvard Medical School commented on mental health problems engendered by the ongoing pandemic, at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He spoke on how governments can train healthcare staff to identify depression and take steps to deal with an outbreak of mental health issues. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 33:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Climate Summit: Boris Johnson says the UK isn't 'tree hugging, mung bean munching eco freaks'

Boris Johnson used some interesting language in his opening speech at a key climate change summit...
BBC News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson pays tribute to Barbara Windsor [Video]

Boris Johnson pays tribute to Barbara Windsor

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who once made a cameo in 'EastEnders' alongside her, has paid tribute to the late acting legend, admitting she "cheered the world up with her own British brand of..

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:24Published
PM says no-deal Brexit now 'strong possibility' amid deadlock in negotiations [Video]

PM says no-deal Brexit now 'strong possibility' amid deadlock in negotiations

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned there is a “strong possibility” thatthe UK will fail to broker a trade deal with the EU as he urged the public toprepare for the end of the transition..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
UK and EU negotiators begin final push to salvage post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

UK and EU negotiators begin final push to salvage post-Brexit trade deal

UK and EU negotiators will begin a final push to salvage chances of a post-Brexit trade deal after Downing Street warned the gaps between the two sidesremain “very large”. Boris Johnson and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published