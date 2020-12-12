Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 00:40s - Published
US allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic

US allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic

The U.S. has given the final go-ahead to the nation's first COVID-19 vaccine, launching emergency vaccinations in a bid to end the pandemic.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

US allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. gave the final go-ahead Friday to the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine,...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •VOA News


FDA Authorization of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use a 'Medical Miracle,' According to Trump

FDA Authorization of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use a 'Medical Miracle,' According to Trump President Donald Trump announced a "medical miracle" after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on...
HNGN - Published Also reported by •Invezz


COVID Vaccine: FDA Advisory Panel Set To Vote On Pfizer’s Emergency Authorization

After 10 months of battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. is potentially just hours away from...
CBS 2 - Published


Related videos from verified sources

FDA Issues Emergency Approval for Pfizer COVID Vaccine [Video]

FDA Issues Emergency Approval for Pfizer COVID Vaccine

'The New York Times' reports the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the approval on Friday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Mexico approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine [Video]

Mexico approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine

The country is the first in Latin America and fourth in the world to allow emergency use of the coronavirus vaccine.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published
Bodoland Territorial Council polls: BJP hopes to gain | Oneindia News [Video]

Bodoland Territorial Council polls: BJP hopes to gain | Oneindia News

PM Modi says govt committed to helping farmers through reforms; US allows emergency covid-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic; Home Minister Amit Shah meets cops over Delhi security issue; Bodoland..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:40Published