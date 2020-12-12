Plan for future COVID-19 vaccine rollouts

From a study on whether currency notes can be potent carriers of the virus, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with chief ministers to discuss a vaccine distribution plan - here are the top news..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:05Published
Speaking on Day 2 of the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, announced a plan to link all of the capital's government health infrastructure..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:49Published