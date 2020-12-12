UK prepares for truck queues at ports as Sunday Brexit deal deadline looms

Four Royal Navy patrol ships will be ready on Jan. 1 to help protect Britain's fishing waters in the event the Brexit transition period ends without a deal on future ties with the European Union, the Ministry of Defence said. Emer McCarthy reports.
Home Secretary Priti Patel speaks about a new agreement with France aimed atcurbing the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats.Home Secretary Priti Patel and her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin saidthey wanted to make the route used by more than 8,000 people this yearunviable. They agreed to double the number of French police patrolling a 150kmstretch of coastline targeted by people-smuggling networks.
Home Secretary Priti Patel says the UK is committed to tackling people trafficking following the 'avoidable tragedy' which saw a migrant family lose their lives in the English Channel on Tuesday. Ms Patel said the UK was committed to supporting people needing refuge and has "resettled more migrants than any other EU country over recent years".
The Bishop of Dover has expressed her sadness over the loss of the Kurdish-Iranian family who died trying to cross the English Channel. Rose Hudson-Wilkin called for the UK and the rest of Europe to ensure safe passage and dignity for those seeking refuge.
