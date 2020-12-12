UK prepares for truck queues at ports as Sunday Brexit deal deadline looms

Bishop of Dover calls for migrants to be given safe passage



The Bishop of Dover has expressed her sadness over the loss of the Kurdish-Iranian family who died trying to cross the English Channel. Rose Hudson-Wilkin called for the UK and the rest of Europe to ensure safe passage and dignity for those seeking refuge. Report by Etemadil.

Credit: ODN Duration: 02:11 Published on January 1, 1970