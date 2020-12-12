Global  
 

UK prepares for truck queues at ports as Sunday Brexit deal deadline looms

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:36s - Published
UK prepares for truck queues at ports as Sunday Brexit deal deadline looms

UK prepares for truck queues at ports as Sunday Brexit deal deadline looms

Ahead of the year-end deadline there are already extra long queues of trucks on both sides of the English Channel as UK companies try to lay in extra stock in case of disruption in January.


Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Britain's navy to protect waters in case of no-deal [Video]

Britain's navy to protect waters in case of no-deal

Four Royal Navy patrol ships will be ready on Jan. 1 to help protect Britain's fishing waters in the event the Brexit transition period ends without a deal on future ties with the European Union, the Ministry of Defence said. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:12Published
Brexit Countdown: 19 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 19 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
What does a no-deal Brexit mean for food prices, travel, study and the economy? [Video]

What does a no-deal Brexit mean for food prices, travel, study and the economy?

Ministers have admitted that the prospects for a trade deal with the EuropeanUnion look gloomy, as both sides prepare for a possible no-deal outcome to thetalks,

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 03:36Published

English Channel English Channel Arm of the Atlantic Ocean that separates southern England from northern France

Priti Patel outlines new agreement to curb English Channel migration [Video]

Priti Patel outlines new agreement to curb English Channel migration

Home Secretary Priti Patel speaks about a new agreement with France aimed atcurbing the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats.Home Secretary Priti Patel and her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin saidthey wanted to make the route used by more than 8,000 people this yearunviable. They agreed to double the number of French police patrolling a 150kmstretch of coastline targeted by people-smuggling networks.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published
Home Secretary on 'avoidable tragedy' in English Channel [Video]

Home Secretary on 'avoidable tragedy' in English Channel

Home Secretary Priti Patel says the UK is committed to tackling people trafficking following the 'avoidable tragedy' which saw a migrant family lose their lives in the English Channel on Tuesday. Ms Patel said the UK was committed to supporting people needing refuge and has "resettled more migrants than any other EU country over recent years". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:25Published
Bishop of Dover calls for migrants to be given safe passage [Video]

Bishop of Dover calls for migrants to be given safe passage

The Bishop of Dover has expressed her sadness over the loss of the Kurdish-Iranian family who died trying to cross the English Channel. Rose Hudson-Wilkin called for the UK and the rest of Europe to ensure safe passage and dignity for those seeking refuge. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:11Published

Long queues at French and UK ports as Brexit deadline looms [Video]

Long queues at French and UK ports as Brexit deadline looms

Ports in France and the UK are gridlocked as businesses scramble to stock-up ahead of the Brexit deadline, while some British retailers have expressed concern they'll struggle to get products into..

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:58Published
Brexit: UK and EU set Sunday deadline for trade deal [Video]

Brexit: UK and EU set Sunday deadline for trade deal

Analysts see a need for compromise on both sides.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:04Published