The Cincinnati football team's regular-season finale Saturday at Tulsa has been canceled due to...



Related videos from verified sources WBZ Evening News Update For December 4



More than 5,100 COVID cases reported in Mass.; No charges in death of missing man at Bedford VA; Man wanted in shooting of trooper on Cape Cod killed by police in NYC; Snowstorm Saturday. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:59 Published 1 week ago WBZ News Update For December 4



Weekend Snowstorm; MA COVID Cases Top 6,000; State Trooper Shooting Suspect Killed; COVID Field Hospitals Setup Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:30 Published 1 week ago WBZ Evening News Update For December 3



Mass. reports nearly 6,500 new COVID-19 cases; Moderna says COVID-19 protects people for at least 3 months; New Bedford shuts down bar for third violation of COVID orders; Snow possible Saturday. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:37 Published 1 week ago