‘Use ASHA workers for mental health care’: Harvard’s Vikram Patel at #HTLS2020

Professor of Global Health, Harvard Medical School Vikram Patel spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on mental health care in India.

He said that India does not have skilled mental health professionals but added that with carefully designed training ASHA workers can also deliver mental health care.

He said the need is to focus on scaling up of mental health delivery through our existing community work force.

