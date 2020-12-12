Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Use ASHA workers for mental health care’: Harvard’s Vikram Patel at #HTLS2020

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:56s - Published
‘Use ASHA workers for mental health care’: Harvard’s Vikram Patel at #HTLS2020

‘Use ASHA workers for mental health care’: Harvard’s Vikram Patel at #HTLS2020

Professor of Global Health, Harvard Medical School Vikram Patel spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on mental health care in India.

He said that India does not have skilled mental health professionals but added that with carefully designed training ASHA workers can also deliver mental health care.

He said the need is to focus on scaling up of mental health delivery through our existing community work force.

Watch the full video for all the details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Vikram Patel

Harvard's Vikram Patel on Covid impact on mental health #HTLS2020 [Video]

Harvard's Vikram Patel on Covid impact on mental health #HTLS2020

The Covid-19 pandemic, and the consequent lockdown and economic distress may have caused another health crisis across the world. Vikram Patel, Professor of Global Health at Harvard Medical School commented on mental health problems engendered by the ongoing pandemic, at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He spoke on how governments can train healthcare staff to identify depression and take steps to deal with an outbreak of mental health issues. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 33:13Published

Harvard University Harvard University Private research university in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States

Norman Abramson, a father of modern wireless networks, dies at 88

 Image: University of Hawaii at Manoa

Norman Abramson, one of the pioneers behind wireless networks, has died at 88, The New York Times reports...
The Verge

Accredited Social Health Activist


Global health Global health


Harvard Medical School Harvard Medical School Medical school in Boston, MA

How to live longer? Harvard expert Dr. Sinclair explains at #HTLS2020 [Video]

How to live longer? Harvard expert Dr. Sinclair explains at #HTLS2020

Dr David Andrew Sinclair, professor of genetics and co-director of the Paul F Glenn Center for the Biology of Aging Research at Harvard Medical School, spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He addressed the question of ageing and how one can live a happy and long life. ‘For the last 25 years, it has been my quest to find out why do we age, if there is something to slow it down, or if we slow it down, do we live longer?’ Dr. Sinclair said. ‘We need to address ageing itself which leads to several diseases,’ Dr. Sinclair added. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 59:39Published

Related videos from verified sources

Gov. DeSantis: Long-term care facilities, healthcare workers top of the list for Pfizer vaccine [Video]

Gov. DeSantis: Long-term care facilities, healthcare workers top of the list for Pfizer vaccine

At a roundtable discussion on mental health in first responders impacted by the pandemic, Governor Ron DeSantis said Florida has strike teams ready to vaccinate the state's most vulnerable groups.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:51Published
Colorado Home Health Care Workers Asking For More Help & Benefits [Video]

Colorado Home Health Care Workers Asking For More Help & Benefits

Home healthcare workers say there is still a lot of uncertainty in their line of work right now.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:02Published
Will we ever get a pill for reverse ageing? Dr. David Sinclair answers #HTLS2020 [Video]

Will we ever get a pill for reverse ageing? Dr. David Sinclair answers #HTLS2020

Dr David Andrew Sinclair, professor of genetics and co-director of the Paul F Glenn Center for the Biology of Aging Research at Harvard Medical School, spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:34Published