‘Use ASHA workers for mental health care’: Harvard’s Vikram Patel at #HTLS2020

The Covid-19 pandemic, and the consequent lockdown and economic distress may have caused another health crisis across the world. Vikram Patel, Professor of Global Health at Harvard Medical School commented on mental health problems engendered by the ongoing pandemic, at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He spoke on how governments can train healthcare staff to identify depression and take steps to deal with an outbreak of mental health issues. Watch the full video for more.
Dr David Andrew Sinclair, professor of genetics and co-director of the Paul F Glenn Center for the Biology of Aging Research at Harvard Medical School, spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He addressed the question of ageing and how one can live a happy and long life. ‘For the last 25 years, it has been my quest to find out why do we age, if there is something to slow it down, or if we slow it down, do we live longer?’ Dr. Sinclair said. ‘We need to address ageing itself which leads to several diseases,’ Dr. Sinclair added. Watch the full video for all the details.
