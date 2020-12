FDA decision based on 'urgency' not 'external pressure': FDA chief



U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn said during a press conference on Saturday that the FDA's decision to authorize the use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine the day before was based on the "urgency of this pandemic, not because of any other external pressure".

