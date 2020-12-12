Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:30s - Published 5 minutes ago

No Pilgrimage Saturday At Shrine Of Our Lady Of Guadalupe In Des Plaines

It's a Catholic tradition that attracts thousands of people to Des Plaines, but Saturday's feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe won't be the same as years past.

Covid has changed everything.

Saturday morning they had a ceremony taking down the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

They do not want anyone making the pilgrimage to the shrine to see it.

They will put the image of the virgin back on Sunday.