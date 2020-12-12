Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

No Pilgrimage Saturday At Shrine Of Our Lady Of Guadalupe In Des Plaines

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:30s - Published
No Pilgrimage Saturday At Shrine Of Our Lady Of Guadalupe In Des Plaines

No Pilgrimage Saturday At Shrine Of Our Lady Of Guadalupe In Des Plaines

It's a Catholic tradition that attracts thousands of people to Des Plaines, but Saturday's feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe won't be the same as years past.

Covid has changed everything.

Saturday morning they had a ceremony taking down the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

They do not want anyone making the pilgrimage to the shrine to see it.

They will put the image of the virgin back on Sunday.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Image Of Our Lady Of Guadalupe Removed Ahead Of Feast [Video]

Image Of Our Lady Of Guadalupe Removed Ahead Of Feast

It will be put back on display on Sunday.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:24Published
Pilgrimage of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego bring hope to COVID survivors [Video]

Pilgrimage of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego bring hope to COVID survivors

Catholics are finding hope and reassurance ahead of Our Lady of Guadalupe Day honored on December 12. Images of 'Guadalupe' and Saint Juan Diego are traveled throughout Los Angeles and Ventura counties..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:49Published