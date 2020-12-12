Man arrested after dousing police in petrol and property set alight

Global  
 

Warning: bad language and violent throughout.

Credit: Greater ManchesterPolice Police body cam footage shows how a 51 year old man was arrested inBolton after he doused officers with petrol and set a property alight.

Shortlybefore 11pm on Friday 11 December 2020, officers attended an address on MarketStreet in Farnworth to carry out an arrest for very recent domestic violenceoffences .

As officers attempted to detain him, he threw petrol over officersand himself and threatened to set himself on fire.

As officers entered theproperty the man set fire to the doorway before attempting to barricadehimself inside.

The suspect was safely detained and arrested on suspicion ofmalicious communications, breach of a restraining order, arson with intent toendanger life and assault on an emergency services worker.

He was taken tohospital where he was assessed for smoke inhalation and minor injuries, heremains in custody.

An officer was also taken to hospital and treated forsuspected chemical burns.

He has subsequently been discharged.


