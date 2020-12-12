Global  
 

Trump heads to West Point after Supreme Court setback

Trump heads to West Point after Supreme Court setback

President Donald Trump fired off a few tweets Saturday before departing Washington for the Army-Navy football game in West Point, one day after the Supreme Court declined to take a case he hoped would overturn President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.


Trump rails against Barr, Kemp, other Republicans over election loss ahead of Army-Navy game

 The president spends a Saturday tweeting grievances, commiserating with supporters, attacking fellow Republicans, and watching the Army-Navy game.
Thousands of Trump supporters rally in DC before Electoral College vote

 As many as 15,000 Trump supporters are expected to gather Saturday to protest "voter fraud" and demand "election integrity" in the 2020 presidential..
In Trying for a Diverse Administration, Biden Finds One Group’s Gain is Another’s Loss

 The pressure on the Democratic president-elect is intense, even as his efforts to ensure ethnic and gender diversity already go far beyond those of President..
Twitter briefly restricts Trump’s disputed election tweets

It looked like Twitter was adding further restrictions to President Trump’s Twitter account on Saturday, as some users..
COVID-19 sends Army-Navy football game to West Point for only seventh on-campus meeting

 Changes to the normal rhythm of the Army-Navy rivalry, including factors such as home-field advantage and prep time, seem to favor the Black Knights.
CBS Evening News, December 9, 2020

 U.K. warns against Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those with severe allergies; 2 West Point cadets awarded Rhodes Scholarships.
2 West Point cadets awarded Rhodes Scholarships

 Evan Walker and Tyrese Bender are the 95th and 96th West Point Academy cadets to be awarded the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship. Norah O'Donnell introduces us to..
Two West Point cadets earn Rhodes Scholarships

 For West Point Cadets Evan Walker and Tyrese Bender, the road to becoming Rhodes Scholars was paved with hard work and commitment to school, sports, and..
Trump lashes out at Supreme Court after Texas lawsuit rejected

 "The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!" he tweeted.
Looking back at George W. Bush, Al Gore's contentious 2000 race

 Two decades ago on December 12, one of the most contentious presidential races in American history was finally settled when the Supreme Court delivered a 5-4..
Trump lashes out at Supreme Court over rejected bid to overturn election results

 President Trump is lashing out at the Supreme Court after it rejected his latest effort to overturn the results of the presidential election in a 7-2 vote. The..
Eye Opener: FDA approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

 The FDA has officially given the green light for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, with millions of doses readying to ship nationwide. Also, the Supreme Court rejected..
Biden’s Iowa Bus Tour Is Headed for a D.C. Reunion

 A year ago, Joe Biden was on a grim bus tour through Iowa, joined by many old friends, including Tom Vilsack and John Kerry. Now Mr. Biden wants to bring some of..
Biden eyes Obama administration veterans for White House Cabinet

 President-elect Joe Biden is turning to three more Obama White House veterans to serve in his administration. If Mr. Biden's 14 Cabinet picks thus far are..
Senator Mark Warner on India-US ties, China, Pakistan & Kashmir #HTLS2020 [Video]

Senator Mark Warner on India-US ties, China, Pakistan & Kashmir #HTLS2020

US Senator Mark Warner participated in the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He slammed Trump’s refusal to concede and said that the issue has tarnished US’ image globally. He also spoke about how India-US ties are likely to change under the Biden administration. He also made a strong pitch for countering China’s ‘authoritarian capitalism’ model and called for like minded democracies to collaborate. Senator Warner also spoke on issues like Kashmir, CAA and terrorism emanating out of Pakistan. Watch the full video for all the details.

U.S. Supreme Court ends Texas lawsuit and Trump bid to undo election loss

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday brought an abrupt end to a long-shot lawsuit filed by Texas and...
SCOTUS rejects Texas' bid to upend election results [Video]

SCOTUS rejects Texas' bid to upend election results

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a long-shot lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states, dealing him a crushing setback in..

Supreme Court Denies Texas Lawsuit Seeking To Overturn 2020 Presidential Election [Video]

Supreme Court Denies Texas Lawsuit Seeking To Overturn 2020 Presidential Election

Seventeen attorneys general and 126 members of Congress backed the lawsuit, which was brought forth by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, to throw out millions of votes in Georgia, Michigan,..

CBS4's Jim DeFede On U.S. Supreme Court's Decision On Texas Lawsuit [Video]

CBS4's Jim DeFede On U.S. Supreme Court's Decision On Texas Lawsuit

CBS4's Jim DeFede talks about Friday's Supreme Court decision on shutting down President Trump's attempt to overturn November's election results.

