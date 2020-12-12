Trump heads to West Point after Supreme Court setback

President Donald Trump fired off a few tweets Saturday before departing Washington for the Army-Navy football game in West Point, one day after the Supreme Court declined to take a case he hoped would overturn President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.
US Senator Mark Warner participated in the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He slammed Trump’s refusal to concede and said that the issue has tarnished US’ image globally. He also spoke about how India-US ties are likely to change under the Biden administration. He also made a strong pitch for countering China’s ‘authoritarian capitalism’ model and called for like minded democracies to collaborate. Senator Warner also spoke on issues like Kashmir, CAA and terrorism emanating out of Pakistan. Watch the full video for all the details.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a long-shot lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states, dealing him a crushing setback in..