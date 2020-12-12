How stress impacts mental health: Harvard’s Vikram Patel explains #HTLS2020

Professor of Global Health, Harvard Medical School Vikram Patel spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

He spoke on the connection between pain & stress to depression and mental health.

The Harvard Professor said that there is a need to break the vicious cycle between poverty and mental health.

He also said that stress is not a negative thing till it becomes toxic and goes on for an extended period of time.

He also stressed on the need to acknowledge mental health and speak to someone about it.

