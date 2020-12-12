Woman Charged After Mowing Down Anti-ICE Protestors With Her BMW

A woman has been charged with reckless endangerment after plowing her car into a Manhattan protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Newser reports 52-year-old Kathleen Casillo was driving with her 29-year-old daughter when she said demonstrators began banging on her BMW.

Demonstrators were protesting in support of ICE detainees on hunger strike.

Casillo says she panicked and hit the gas.

Six people have hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.