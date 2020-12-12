More farmers head to Delhi from Haryana, Punjab; block toll plazas | Updates

Global  
 

Amid deadlock between Centre and farmers over the new farm laws, ongoing farmers’ protest entered its 17th day on December 12.

On December 11, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar reiterated Centre’s commitment to the farmers.

Tomar said the government hasn’t received any proposal from the protesting farmers.

On the other hand, farmers said Centre should inform when they want to meet.

On Dec 11 midnight, farmers closed Bastara toll plaza in Karnal and several other places.

Vehicles were seen moving through Shambhu Toll Plaza in Ambala toll-free on Dec 12.

Meanwhile, more farmers are heading to Delhi from Punjab and Haryana.

BKU president said farmers will block Delhi-Jaipur road on December 12.

Watch the full video for more.


Amid continuing protest by farmers on Delhi borders over new farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar met members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan) from Uttar Pradesh at Krishi Bhavan. The farmers submitted a memorandum to the Minister with suggestions regarding the farm laws and Minimum Support Price (MSP). Tomar said, “The farmers who met me today said they support the three farm laws. They extended their support to the government. They were misled since some farmers were spreading misinformation.” Meanwhile, protesting farmers continued their agitation braving the chilly weather. They said they will block the Chilla Border between Delhi & Noida in UP on Dec 16. Leaders said there would only be further talks if govt repeals the new farm laws. Watch the full video for more details.

Farm union leaders have begun a day-long fast at various border points near Delhi. Farmers are protesting against the Centre's three contentious agricultural laws. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP workers are also observing fast in solidarity with farmers. Farmer unions have said that protests will also be held in other parts of the country. Meanwhile, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait reiterated that farmers will not end agitation. Monday marks day 19 of farmers' protest against the farm laws passed by Parliament in September. Last week, farmers had observed a peaceful Bharat Bandh against the legislations. Government has so far held five rounds of talks with farmers’ unions, offering changes to laws. Farmers are, however, firm with their demand that Centre should repeal the new farm laws.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who tested positive for Covid-19, has been shifted to Rohtak's PGIMS hospital. Vij was earlier admitted to the civil hospital in Ambala. He was reportedly shifted on Saturday night after he had complained of discomfort. Hospital authority said Vij's condition is stable, he has been given a Remdesivir course. However, doctors will decide on whether the minister needs to be given plasma therapy. The Haryana Health Minister had tested positive for Covid-19 on December 5. Last month, Vij had got one shot of the two-dose trial of Covid vaccine, Covaxin. The 67-year-old BJP leader had offered to be the first volunteer in Covaxin's phase 3 trials. Covaxin is an indigenous potential vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech against Covid. Vij was administered the dose on November 20 at the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment. Bharat Biotech had said Covaxin's trials are based on a two-dose schedule, given 28 days apart. It had said the vaccine efficacy would be determined two weeks after the second dose.

