Florida Newspaper Apologizes For Endorsing GOP Candidate 'Not Committed To Democracy'

A major Florida newspaper has issued an apology for previously endorsing incumbent Rep.

Michael Waltz of the state's 6th district.

Waltz was reelected to maintain his seat in the 2020 general election.

He was among House Republicans who signed an amicus brief in support of Texas' lawsuit seeking to overturn the outcome of the general election's results.

The US Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit on Friday.

The Orlando Sentinel issued an apology on Friday, saying its editors were unaware that the democratically elected official was 'not committed to democracy.'

We had no idea, had no way of knowing at the time, that Waltz was not committed to democracy.

Our bad.

Editorial Board The Orlando Sentinel