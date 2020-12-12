Lil Wayne pleads guilty to gun charge
Rapper Lil Wayne, legal name Dwayne Carter, has pleaded guilty to possessing a loaded handgun while traveling to south Florida on a private plane last year.
Nearly a year after the initial incident, Lil Wayne 's gun possession has resulted in his being charged with a federal offense.
