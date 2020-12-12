Lil Wayne pleads guilty to gun charge

Global  
 

Rapper Lil Wayne, legal name Dwayne Carter, has pleaded guilty to possessing a loaded handgun while traveling to south Florida on a private plane last year.


Rapper Lil Wayne pleads guilty to weapons charge Rapper Lil Wayne has admitted possessing a weapon despite being a felon after a gold-plated handgun...
Rapper Lil Wayne pled guilty Friday in Miami federal court to illegally carrying a loaded handgun while traveling to South Florida on a private plane last Christmas season. Katie Johnston reports.

Lil Wayne has reconciled with his former girlfriend Denise Bidot after they were driven apart by politics.

Rapper Lil Wayne could be facing a lengthy prison sentence. Nearly a year after the initial incident, Lil Wayne 's gun possession has resulted in his being charged with a federal offense. According..

