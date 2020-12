Police Seek Identity Of Man Accused Of Groping Women While Riding Citi Bike CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:08s - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:08s - Published Police Seek Identity Of Man Accused Of Groping Women While Riding Citi Bike Police are trying to identify an individual accused of groping women while riding a Citi Bike in Greenwich Village on Nov. 9, 2020. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources