Allison Mack Files For Divorce

Disgraced Allison Mack was arrested in April of 2018 on charges of sex trafficking among others in relation to her position in NXIVM.

The Daily Mail reports that Mack has filed for divorce from her husband Nicki Clyne.

Clyne is also an integral part of the sex cult presenting itself as a self-help organization.

The pair were married in 2017.

The NXIVM cult coerced women to have sex with Mack and the leader Keith Raniere.

Mack has admitted to personally branding the women's genitals for Raniere.

Mack is reportedly still under house arrest and faces up to 40 years behind bars