Colorado plans for upcoming COVID-10 vaccine distribution
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by the FDA.
Now, Colorado is planning for upcoming distribution.
With FDA Approval, Bay Area Vaccine Distribution to Begin Next WeekNow that Pfizer's vaccine has emergency use authorization from the FDA, KPIX 5's Kenny Choi reports on what to expect with the Bay Area rollout. (12-11-20)
UCHealth estimates a thousand participants in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial by next weekDoctors at UCHealth tell Denver7 that by Monday, they estimate over a thousand people from the Rocky Mountain region will be participating in their AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine study.
Tennessee prepares to distribute COVID-19 vaccine next weekGov. Bill Lee and state health officials said Tennessee is expecting to receive 156,000 doses in the first two weeks after FDA approval.