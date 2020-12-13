Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 1 day ago

Fire Station Park hosted the Holly Jolly Market to promote local vendors while bringing Christmas cheer to the residents.

Starkville's fall farmers market comes to an end with a Christmas twist

The year this morning with a little christmas twist to bring the holiday cheer.

Eleven vendors lined the sidewalks in fire station park to sell fresh produce christmas inspired decor in the holly jolly market.

Children took pictures with santa claus and received to-go ornament decorating kits.

Paige watson works at the greater starkville development partnership and helped put this final fall market together.

She said the market made everything to-go today to keep visitors safe with the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Watson hopes today's fun market brought a little excitement to her community members.

"we're just grateful to be able to do the market, again just for the support of the vendors and for it to be a family fun event for different families and people in the community when we're so limited right now."

Watson expected to see over 500 people in fire station park today.

All those who came out today wore masks and vendors socially