Welcome Matt Movie - Tahj Mowry, Deon Cole, Jazsmin Lewis, Adriyan Rae, Dorien Wilson Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:01s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:01s - Published Welcome Matt Movie - Tahj Mowry, Deon Cole, Jazsmin Lewis, Adriyan Rae, Dorien Wilson Welcome Matt Movie Trailer HD - He's making one hell of a home movie. Plot synopsis: Matt, a well-known writer and director, suffers a traumatic experience that leaves him deathly afraid to leave his house. With his career on the rocks, he attempts to write, direct and star in a feature film... all from his apartment. Director: Leon Pierce Jr. Genre: Black Comedy, Comedy, Drama Producers: Leon Pierce Jr., Jenna Cavelle, Jazsmin Lewis Writer: Leon Pierce Jr. Cast: Tahj Mowry, Deon Cole, Jazsmin Lewis, Adriyan Rae, Dorien Wilson 0

