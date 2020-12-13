Global  
 

New GOP Congressman Labels COVID Pandemic "Phony"

New GOP Congressman Labels COVID Pandemic 'Phony'

New GOP Congressman Labels COVID Pandemic "Phony"

On Saturday, GOP Rep-Elect Bob Good of Virginia labeled the coronavirus pandemic as "phony." Good made the remarks at a rally in support of President Donald Trump in Washington, DC.

Business Insider reports he told the crowd they looked like a group of people that get that this is a phony pandemic." "It's a serious virus, but it's a virus.

It's not a pandemic ... You get it.

You stand up against tyranny." Just a day earlier, the US had roughly 231,000 new coronavirus infections and over 3,300 COVID-19 deaths.

Both of those are record numbers for the country, according to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.


